UNIUM Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $574.87 Million (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last week, UNIUM has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. UNIUM has a market capitalization of $574.87 million and $14,700.97 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNIUM token can now be purchased for about $19.92 or 0.00066132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About UNIUM

UNIUM launched on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,300,000 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official website is klaytn.unium.finance. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 19.26673066 USD and is down -5.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $14,447.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

