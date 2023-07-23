V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,218,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 195,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,486,000 after buying an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter worth about $1,904,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 12,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $1,597,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 12,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $1,597,123.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $289,590.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,209.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,042. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

NYSE PIPR opened at $148.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.48. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $102.73 and a twelve month high of $162.20.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.96. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $290.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PIPR. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Stories

