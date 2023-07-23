V Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 816.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,983,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,818 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,989,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,460 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $58.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.55. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $59.43.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

