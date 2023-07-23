V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $401,000 Stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 341.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5,640.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:BAR opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $20.38.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

