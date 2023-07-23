V Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,578,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $716,198,000 after purchasing an additional 750,210 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,330,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $514,330,000 after purchasing an additional 215,632 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.9 %

KMI stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.