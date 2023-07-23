V Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $990,387,000 after buying an additional 246,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,234,000 after buying an additional 51,290 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,252,000 after buying an additional 83,250 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after buying an additional 282,532 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,119,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,484,000 after buying an additional 229,779 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $98.60 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.60 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.66 and a 200-day moving average of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHRW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

