V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR)

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQRR. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF during the 1st quarter worth $395,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQRR opened at $52.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.36. Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $56.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%.

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

