V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 681 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 606.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $49.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.02. The stock has a market cap of $816.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88.

About Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

