Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.79. 1,906,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,416,206. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.98. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1923 per share. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

