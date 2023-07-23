Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.62. 288,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.72. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

