Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $29.48 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,588,222 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $29,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2,210.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,963,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,743,944. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

