Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Increases Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,742 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $31,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.61. 2,246,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,209,604. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.39 and a 12 month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.72.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

