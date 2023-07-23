Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 14,300 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 424,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in American International Group were worth $21,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American International Group stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.95. 2,455,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,248,125. The company has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 10,981,108 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $180,199,982.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 415,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,941,967.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

