Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 2,785 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.05% of Eaton worth $35,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 122,471.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,905,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

Eaton Stock Down 1.5 %

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETN traded down $3.22 on Friday, reaching $207.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,583,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.79. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $211.83.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

