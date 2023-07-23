Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,219,000 after buying an additional 1,440,210 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,342,000 after acquiring an additional 920,633 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,942,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,477,000 after acquiring an additional 548,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $199.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,425 shares of company stock worth $3,078,109. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.