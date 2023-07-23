Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $49.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Ventas has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $54.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,000.00%.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ventas by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,928,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,168,089,000 after buying an additional 327,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,157,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,158,000 after buying an additional 201,327 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ventas by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,947,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,916,000 after buying an additional 971,296 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ventas by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,685,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,492,000 after buying an additional 167,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ventas by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,499,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,715,000 after buying an additional 907,148 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

