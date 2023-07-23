Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,753 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,943 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 243,115.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,405,017 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $419,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.88.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $260.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.46. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The stock has a market cap of $824.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

