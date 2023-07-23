Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,298 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 138,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $34.11 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average is $35.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,500 ($45.76) to GBX 3,300 ($43.15) in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

