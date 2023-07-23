Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

PLD opened at $125.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $138.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.20.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.58%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

