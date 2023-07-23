Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $114.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.35. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.23 and a 12 month high of $123.85.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.10%.

In related news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,147.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,756.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.71.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

