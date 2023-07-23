Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 155 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 106,777.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at about $721,085,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of AON by 4,109.5% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,261,000 after buying an additional 1,236,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,922,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AON by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after buying an additional 620,067 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE AON opened at $340.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.05 and a 200-day moving average of $319.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $266.35 and a 1-year high of $347.37.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.20.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

