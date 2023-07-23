Venturi Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $94.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.24.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 54.67%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,615,166.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,198,524 shares of company stock worth $23,619,741. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.65.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

