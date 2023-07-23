Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.33.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.65 and a beta of 1.78. Vericel has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $39.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.69.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.45 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vericel will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $38,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $38,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vericel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,180,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,583,000 after buying an additional 92,494 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,042,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,475,000 after buying an additional 110,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vericel by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after buying an additional 458,219 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Vericel by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,291,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,518,000 after purchasing an additional 191,969 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vericel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,031,000 after purchasing an additional 88,923 shares during the period.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

