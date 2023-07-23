Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $219.69.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $234.11 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $162.94 and a 52 week high of $235.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 73.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 42.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Wendy E. Lane acquired 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total transaction of $356,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,607 shares in the company, valued at $9,475,994.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $3,626,674 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $636,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

