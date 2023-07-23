Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,358,991,000 after buying an additional 12,189,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,682,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,134,486,000 after acquiring an additional 562,742 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,893,493,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.88. The stock had a trading volume of 25,179,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,630,820. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HSBC dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

