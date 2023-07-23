Vertcoin Trading Down 1% This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.79 million and approximately $30,620.79 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000336 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,069.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.08 or 0.00309575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.54 or 0.00829966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013379 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.55 or 0.00543964 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00062126 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 155.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00123699 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,254,010 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

