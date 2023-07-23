Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 15,239 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,239 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Illinois Tool Works worth $76,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $255.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.64. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.27 and a 1 year high of $256.61. The company has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.92.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

