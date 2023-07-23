Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 50,231 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,231 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Verisk Analytics worth $69,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Bank of America raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.4 %

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $245,427.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,763. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $356,201.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,994.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $245,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,674 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $234.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.16, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $162.94 and a one year high of $235.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

