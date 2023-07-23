Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Cintas worth $82,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $507.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.39. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $370.93 and a fifty-two week high of $514.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $483.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.50.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.29.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

