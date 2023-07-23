Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,057,776 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 142.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,902,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,057,776 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.23% of Permian Resources worth $72,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $112,804,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,979,000. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,916,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 1,609.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,870,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Benchmark began coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Permian Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.15.

PR opened at $11.25 on Friday. Permian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 4.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Permian Resources had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $616.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.70%.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

