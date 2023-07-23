Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 455,448 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 83,180 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $75,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,541,863,000 after buying an additional 177,635 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $911,554,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,802,341 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $857,293,000 after buying an additional 405,975 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $170.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.87. The company has a market cap of $126.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.41.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

