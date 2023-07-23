Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 70,063 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.11% of Saia worth $80,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 56.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SAIA stock opened at $402.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $320.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.53. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.70 and a 1-year high of $411.65.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. Saia had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Saia from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Saia from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. 58.com restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Saia in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.65.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

