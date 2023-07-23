Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 79,323 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $71,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in UniFirst by 187.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in UniFirst by 29.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 454 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on UniFirst from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

UniFirst Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $154.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.70. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.50 and a fifty-two week high of $205.59. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.85.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.50). UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $576.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.79%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

