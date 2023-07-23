Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 9,640 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,085,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $84,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 14.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGEE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MGE Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MGEE opened at $82.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $86.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.10.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $217.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.90 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 14.89%. Equities analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is a positive change from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.88%.

MGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

