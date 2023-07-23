Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 157,804 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,502,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 157,804 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.98% of CBIZ worth $74,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CBIZ by 60.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in CBIZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,498 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

In other CBIZ news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $498,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CBIZ news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $498,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 18,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $980,444.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,560,752.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,873 shares of company stock worth $2,317,413. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CBZ opened at $53.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $55.15. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $454.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.66 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

