Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 166,520 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,301 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 166,520 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $77,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $134.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $183.89. The company has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.08 and its 200 day moving average is $153.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

