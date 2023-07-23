Vicus Capital Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 55,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 40,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IXUS stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.09. 985,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,292. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $64.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.23. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.9815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

