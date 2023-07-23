Vicus Capital Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,768 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $14,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,347,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,810,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,807. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.45 and its 200 day moving average is $106.85.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

