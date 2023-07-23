Vicus Capital Buys 250 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.8% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 836.7% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $375.63. 60,499,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,278,620. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $359.50 and its 200-day moving average is $331.45.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

