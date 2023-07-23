Vicus Capital Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Vicus Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $229,000.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $55.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,661,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,570. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.76. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

