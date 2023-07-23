Vicus Capital Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Vicus Capital raised its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

USHY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,566,273 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average is $35.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1945 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

