Vicus Capital Has $997,000 Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,891,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,643,491. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $83.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

