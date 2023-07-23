Vicus Capital Sells 21,922 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Vicus Capital reduced its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,922 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,726,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 34,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 73,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11,724.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 150,665 shares during the last quarter.
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.37. 37,447,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,031,801. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.79. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.40 and a 12 month high of $79.32.
About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.
