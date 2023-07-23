Vicus Capital Sells 35,365 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Vicus Capital cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,197,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,365 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 8.6% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $80,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 104,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,571 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 298,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,981,000 after buying an additional 83,841 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 240,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.11. 6,923,149 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

