Vicus Capital Takes $2.80 Million Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,000. Vicus Capital owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA XSD traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $222.90. The stock had a trading volume of 59,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $138.65 and a 12-month high of $233.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.03.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

