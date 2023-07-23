VirtualMeta Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37,894.04 (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One VirtualMeta token can currently be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VirtualMeta has a total market capitalization of $35.01 million and approximately $37,894.04 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VirtualMeta alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta launched on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.01522303 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $37,739.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VirtualMeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VirtualMeta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.