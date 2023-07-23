Vow (VOW) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $433.58 Million

Vow (VOW) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last week, Vow has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Vow has a market cap of $433.58 million and $497,457.74 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vow token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003384 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Vow

Vow was first traded on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,099,832 tokens. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

