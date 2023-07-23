VRES (VRS) Price Tops $0.0069

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One VRES token can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a total market cap of $17.27 million and approximately $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VRES has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00021690 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00017106 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014088 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,957.07 or 1.00004412 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000081 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

