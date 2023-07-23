W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 132.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $258,792,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after acquiring an additional 155,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,168,000 after acquiring an additional 130,519 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 413,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,933,000 after acquiring an additional 129,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 79,250 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $705.50.

GWW stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $769.00. 320,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $471.01 and a 52 week high of $811.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $725.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $675.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

