Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys New Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Garmin by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Garmin by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Garmin Stock Down 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.80.

GRMN opened at $105.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $108.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.78.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.40%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

